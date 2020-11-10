This device could save lives in the oil field. And it was developed by Oklahoma oil workers.

OKLAHOMA CITY - Okie ingenuity is getting some world-class props.

Chesapeake Energy took home a top global environmental prize this month after a group of its workers operating in its Mid-Continent division developed a new tool that protects field hands from being exposed to toxic and potentially flammable fumes while working on production tanks at well sites.

Mark Harrison, a longtime pumper who recently took on the job of evaluating Chesapeake tank batteries for methane links, worked with his team in the company’s Kingfisher office to develop something they call a Hazardous Atmosphere Reduction Plug, or HARP.

The HARP consists of a circular piece of thick rubber about 9 inches in diameter attached to a metal bracket that screws onto a long bolt. Then, they welded a metal shovel handle to the other end of the bolt so that the HARP could be easily pushed into or pulled out of an open hatch.