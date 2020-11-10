 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This device could save lives in the oil field. And it was developed by Oklahoma oil workers.

This device could save lives in the oil field. And it was developed by Oklahoma oil workers.

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Hazardous Atmosphere Reduction Plug

A Hazardous Atmosphere Reduction Plug is mounted in an open thief hatch on a production tank at a Chesapeake Energy location in Oklahoma. Photo provided by Chesapeake Energy to The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY - Okie ingenuity is getting some world-class props.

Chesapeake Energy took home a top global environmental prize this month after a group of its workers operating in its Mid-Continent division developed a new tool that protects field hands from being exposed to toxic and potentially flammable fumes while working on production tanks at well sites.

Mark Harrison, a longtime pumper who recently took on the job of evaluating Chesapeake tank batteries for methane links, worked with his team in the company’s Kingfisher office to develop something they call a Hazardous Atmosphere Reduction Plug, or HARP.

The HARP consists of a circular piece of thick rubber about 9 inches in diameter attached to a metal bracket that screws onto a long bolt. Then, they welded a metal shovel handle to the other end of the bolt so that the HARP could be easily pushed into or pulled out of an open hatch.

Click here to link to the article at The Oklahoman. Some stories require a subscription to read.

Featured gallery: Meet the 7 Oklahoma billionaires who have a net worth of $31.5 billion

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News