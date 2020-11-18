Thanks to COVID-19, Oklahoma mice are braver than ever. Here's how to handle them.

OKLAHOMA CITY - During a conversation about the coronavirus, a neighbor exclaimed how she recently spotted a mouse in her kitchen. Her parents also were dealing with a rodent issue at their Edmond home. Meanwhile, a friend of mine across town told me the family cat kept showing his love for them by continuously bringing them its kills -- all mice.

I called a pest expert, interested to find out if the COVID-19 situation and its lockdowns somehow correlated with increased rodent activity.

"In the nine years I've been tackling rodent issues, I've never had to handle so many residential rodent issues in such a small period of time," said Edwin Conant, owner/operator of Oklahoma City-based Get'Em Pest Control. "They need to eat, too, and they know where to find food."