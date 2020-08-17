CLAREMORE — Taxpayers in Claremore have paid off a tax increment financing district (TIF) nine years ahead of schedule, the city announced Monday.
A joint effort among the city, the Claremore Industrial & Economic Development Authority (CIEDA) and AXH Air-Coolers, the TIF was approved by the city council in June 2014 and set to expire in 2029. Because of the early expiration, the Claremore Public Schools, Northeast Tech and other Rogers County property tax recipients will receive upward of $270,000 in remaining fund distribution.
The district was established to serve as a catalyst for economic growth in the Claremore Industrial Park, aiding in quality job growth and capital investment. This incentive facilitated the purchase and subsequent remodeling of the former Burgess-Norton building, which had previously sat vacant for many years.
During the TIF period, AXH constructed three new manufacturing facilities within the district. Today, the company employs more than 400 individuals across its six facilities.
“The strong partnership and support from the City of Claremore and Rogers County have played a key role in the success of AXH,” Jim Lynch, vice president and general manager for AXH, said in a statement. “We are humbled and grateful to have witnessed results that enabled our TIF district’s early payoff, which will ultimately benefit and impact the community we are proud to call home.”
In addition to an increase in property tax revenue generated by the significant expansion of AXH over that past six years, Claremore Public Schools is set to receive about $200,000 from the early payoff. The remaining revenue will be divided between Northeast Tech and Rogers County, according to the current apportionment rate schedule by the county treasurer.
A TIF is a tool used by governments to encourage economic development. The districts are formed when governments borrow money to support growth and repay the loan by capturing the portion of property tax generated by the new development.
“The funding generated by the TIF district’s early conclusion will greatly aid our school’s mission to best serve our students during these unprecedented times,” Bryan Frazier, superintendent of Claremore Public Schools, said in a statement. “I am proud to serve as superintendent in a community where our schools, businesses, and city leaders collaborate to ensure we are building a strong community that provides ample opportunity for our students to one day find future success.”
