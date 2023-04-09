With its first real estate purchase outside of its home country, a Swedish manufacturer has ensured that Tulsa will remain the site of its headquarters in North America, as well as a key part of its global plans, officials said.

Roxtec Inc. — the North American subsidiary of Karlskrona, Sweden-based Roxtec — announced last week that after 25 years in Tulsa, the company will be moving to new property as part of a $9.4 million expansion that will nearly double the size of its local operations.

The company bought and is remodeling a 56,000-square-foot building at 1140 N. 129th East Ave. and expects to complete the transition there in July.

Roxtec Inc., which will also add more jobs as part of the expansion, has previously leased property at 10127 E. Admiral Place, where it has been since 2000.

“Tulsa is a great place for Roxtec to continue to grow,” said Aaron Fowler, president of Roxtec Inc. “The combination of central location, affordability, strong workforce and values — all in a right-sized modern city — make it an ideal location. We look forward to building our name in the community, so it’s known that Roxtec, a global company, has chosen Tulsa as its North American headquarters.”

Fowler said significant recent growth and plans for future opportunities throughout North America were behind the decision to expand.

The expansion includes 17 new jobs in Tulsa, bringing Roxtec’s total number of Tulsa employees to 72, he said.

“Roxtec’s investment in Tulsa is a testament to the kind of city we are building, and we are excited for the additional jobs being created through this expansion,” Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “The company’s decision to purchase its first property in the United States marks a significant step forward for them. We are proud to have Roxtec as a valued partner in our community’s growth and success.”

Arthur Jackson, senior vice president of economic development for the Tulsa Regional Chamber, said: “We are proud of the more than quarter-century bond Tulsa has had with Roxtec, and we look forward to additional foreign direct investment from the company in the decades to come.”

Roxtec, which opened its Tulsa location in 1997, manufactures modular-based transits, which are used across various industries to seal and protect cables and pipes.

Officials said the new facility will offer office space for sales support, marketing and business administration, as well as operational space for testing, light manufacturing and warehousing. The building also leaves room for additional uses in the future.

“The expansion of Roxtec is a huge win for the state of Oklahoma,” said Chad Mariska, Oklahoma Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development. “I applaud Roxtec and the Tulsa Regional Chamber for their conjoined effort in bringing the world to Oklahoma.”

The new building is part of a 9.5-acre property purchased by the company.

Roxtec serves and supports customers in over 80 markets through subsidiaries and distributors.

Including the ones in Tulsa, the company is adding 38 new jobs across North America.

