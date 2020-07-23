Initial jobless claims in the state declined last week by 11% compared to the prior week though weekly totals are still well above pre-pandemic levels.
The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 8,579 workers in the state filed first-time claims for unemployment insurance compensation last week, according to unadjusted figures.
That’s 1,101 fewer than filed initial claims the prior week and the third-consecutive week claims were under 10,000, according to revised figures from the Labor Department.
The decrease in new claims could shrink, though, next week when officials revise figures released this week. For instance, the initial claims figure released last week was increased by more than 1,000 when those figures were revised this week.
Still, the number of initial claims last week is a far cry from early May when the state and nation set records in claims during what was then considered the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the peak, the state recorded nearly 94,000 first-time jobless claims during the week ending May 2.
Since mid-March, more than 815,000 workers have filed first-time claims in Oklahoma.
Complicating matters has been an unemployment claim processing system that has been ridiculed, by those out-of-work who tried to use it, and exploited, by those trying to deceive it.
Shelley Zumwalt, interim executive director for the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, said last week an estimated 89,000 claims, 1 in 9, are believed to be fraudulent.
The decline in state claims comes as the U.S. registered its first increase in weekly claims in nearly four months.
The Labor Department said 1,416,000 workers in the U.S. filed initial claims during the week ending Saturday.The number of claims filed the week earlier totaled 1,307,000, according to seasonally adjusted data.
Meanwhile, continued unemployment claims in the state also declined from 131,932 during the week ending July 4 to 118,589 the week ending July 11.
A person who has already filed an initial claim and who has experienced a week of unemployment then files a continued claim to claim benefits for that week of unemployment.
The state reported no first-time claims last week were filed for relief under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, designed largely for the self-employed, who typically don’t qualify for unemployment compensation.
The state recorded nearly 2,000 first-time PUA claims were filed the prior week.
While the PUA program runs until the end of 2020, the $600 weekly benefit provided to workers in addition to regular state payments will expire Friday, unless Congress extends it.
The state recorded an increase in the number of claims filed under the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which provides an extra 13 weeks of benefits when regular benefits have been exhausted. As with PUA, the program which provided an extra $600 weekly federal benefit will also expire Friday unless extended by Congress, which has been working on a relief bill of some type.