State employment agency to hold career fairs in Tulsa, Oklahoma City as jobless claims decline

Initial unemployment claims decreased slightly through the first week of June as the state plans to hold job fairs just before certain unemployment benefits end this month.
Initial claims filed for the week ending May 22 decreased by a total of 284 to 8,360 from 8,644, according to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.
The state’s four-week moving average of initial claims dropped to 9,364 from 11,616 the previous week. Continued claims’ four-week moving average was 21,742, a decrease of 1,959 from the prior week’s average of 23,702.
“Last week, the agency reported an increase in both initial and continued claims for the week ending May 22,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC executive director. “However, those numbers have been revised and the agency is seeing that both the revised initial and continued claims numbers have decreased.
“Additionally, the agency is shifting its method of reporting claims numbers to ensure we accurately report the status of unemployment in Oklahoma.”
Moving forward, the agency will move away from reporting unemployment estimates and will report adjusted numbers, instead.
Unemployment numbers will be reported for two weeks prior to the current date and will not include estimates for the previous week.
Nationally, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims for the week ending May 29 was 385,000, a decrease of 20,000 from the previous week’s revised level, the U.S. Department of Labor reported.
The dip in unemployment claims comes as the OESC announced that it will host career fairs in Tulsa on June 23 and in Oklahoma City on June 25.
“We are hopeful that claimants will find many employment opportunities at these career fairs, and I encourage claimants looking for employment to take these additional opportunities and attend the career fairs,” said Zumwalt.
“We will have thousands of open positions available from a multitude of industries, and now is the best time to get back to work and take advantage of the $1,200 Return-to-Work Incentive.”
Similar to other Republican governors, Kevin Stitt announced last month that he was ending the state’s participation in the supplemental federal unemployment programs.
The $300 per week payment, plus unemployment benefits for contract and gig workers, will end June 26.
The state is offering a $1,200 stipend to the first 20,000 applicants who meet the program criteria and get new jobs.
Claimants can also register for OESC’s virtual career fair. Individuals who are looking for other resources while job searching can visit OESC’s website at oklahoma.gov/oesc. Those also looking for work who need child care assistance are encouraged to use the Oklahoma Department of Human Services’ 60 days of subsidized child care by visiting okdhslive.org.