State employment agency names new chief of staff

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) announced Monday that Trae Rahill, former chief strategy and innovation officer at the Oklahoma HealthCare Authority, will join OESC as chief of staff.

“If you’re lucky, you find the right leader at the right time to help usher a team through significant change, and Trae is that leader for OESC,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC executive director.

“Trae is not only trusted in state service, he’s also a joyful disrupter of inefficiency and complacency, and he cares deeply for the citizens of our state. I couldn’t be more excited to welcome him to our team.”

Rahill will oversee day-to-day operations and coordinate with all departments to implement further strategic planning and modernization efforts. He will also be instrumental in driving success in OESC’s digital transformation.

In addition to his service with the Oklahoma Health Care Authority, Rahill worked for six years at Mercy. His volunteer contributions include service as board chair of the Oklahoma Messages Project and past president of the Oklahoma Medical Group Management Association.

“I feel blessed to join such a talented and driven team at OESC. Their dedication over the last two years is inspiring and proves that they are willing to do anything to serve Oklahomans,” Rahill said in a statement.

“There is a lot of work ahead in modernizing delivery of services and acting strategically to serve the employers and jobseekers of our great state. OESC is ready for that work, and I can’t wait to get started with them.”