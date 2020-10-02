State Department of Commerce uses pro-business campaign to target California firms

The state of Oklahoma is targeting areas of California with a marketing campaign promoting Oklahoma's pro-business environment.

The campaign, which the Department of Commerce started in August in collaboration with the Oklahoma Business Roundtable, is scheduled to run through November and includes company outreach, digital advertising, billboards in key areas of California and a customized webpage on its website.

"We have been actively recruiting companies from California for many years with some success," Sean Kouplen, Oklahoma Secretary of Commerce, said in a statement. "In the last two years, these companies have been growing increasingly frustrated with the business climate there. They have been more open to Oklahoma’s pro-growth climate and how much we value business.

"So, we decided to jump on the opportunity and ramp up our efforts to let them know that Oklahoma wants them here. We’re using this campaign to raise Oklahoma’s profile in California and start conversations with more CEOs and decision makers about the advantages of doing business in Oklahoma."