Stanfield + O’Dell, a large, locally owned CPA firm providing accounting, tax, audit, business valuation and advisory services, is pleased to announce the following promotions:

Benjamin Clark has been promoted to Audit Manager. He received his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Northeastern State University. Clark is a member of our Christian Ministry team and his experience includes audits of nonprofit, governmental and commercial entities. He currently serves as Treasurer on the board of the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra. “I began working for Stanfield + O’Dell in 2012. Since that time, I have been promoted 3 times. I am very grateful to be working for a company that promotes from within and gives me the opportunity to grow with them.”

Kirsten Maund has been promoted to Audit Associate. She earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from Troy University and is currently pursuing her master’s degree in accounting from Southern New Hampshire University. Maund was the Audit Administrative Assistant before being promoted and has experience updating financial statements, maintaining budget reports, and assisting with quality control procedures. “I am blessed that Stanfield + O’Dell has given me the opportunity to grow in the audit field under the leadership of professionals I admire. I am thankful for the encouragement and support to serve our valuable clients.”

