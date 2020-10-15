 Skip to main content
Springfield, Missouri, beauty-wellness chain to branch out to Tulsa, Broken Arrow

The City Studios salan

The City Studios will open locations in Tulsa and Broken Arrow.

 Courtesy, The City Studios

Nikki Diederich of Springfield, Missouri, was examining where to expand her budding salon chain.

She chose a jaunt down Interstate 44, to the Tulsa metro.

Diederich and business partner Matt Miller are locating a pair of her The City Studios here, one just south of downtown and another in Broken Arrow.

“It’s a growing area,” Diederich said by phone. “It’s easy access for us to still manage from here and have a quick trip there. My business partner and I also love Tulsa. So it was just kind of a natural gravitation for us to go somewhere where we enjoy going.”

The City has two locations in Springfield and is preparing to open a third. Another is preparing to be built in Joplin, Missouri.

“I’m an entrepreneur and investor by trade,” Miller wrote in an email. “My involvement with The City Salons has been, by far, my most rewarding venture.

“Our focus on providing an opportunity for stylists and wellness service providers to become financially independent business owners is a far greater reward. We are elated to bring this opportunity to the Tulsa market.”

The City purchased about 8,000 square feet on the ground floor of the Liberty Tower, 1502 S. Boulder Ave., where it plans to build 26 small to double studios.

In Broken Arrow, it plans to construct 16 studios (roughly 3,500 square feet) in a former car wash at 3500 W. Houston (81st) St.

“We are basically a mall for the beauty and wellness industry,” Diederich said. “So everyone who rents from us is completely in business for themselves.

“We allow them to be business owners without the risk of having the overhead of their own building … On top of that, they have the network of all the other stylists and services providers who help refer and just grow their businesses and still keep it a very close-knit family atmosphere.”

Diederich said she hopes to have both venues open by the second quarter of 2021.

“Our industry is definitely going toward the studio set-up, especially now with COVID-19 and sanitation and keeping everything a little more intimate and not a million people in the same room,” she said. “It’s been kind of a blessing really with us having our individual spaces.”

Rhett Morgan 918-581-8395

rhett.morgan@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @RhettMorganTW

