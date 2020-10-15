Springfield, Missouri, beauty-wellness chain to branch out to Tulsa, Broken Arrow

Nikki Diederich of Springfield, Missouri, was examining where to expand her budding salon chain.

She chose a jaunt down Interstate 44, to the Tulsa metro.

Diederich and business partner Matt Miller are locating a pair of her The City Studios here, one just south of downtown and another in Broken Arrow.

“It’s a growing area,” Diederich said by phone. “It’s easy access for us to still manage from here and have a quick trip there. My business partner and I also love Tulsa. So it was just kind of a natural gravitation for us to go somewhere where we enjoy going.”

The City has two locations in Springfield and is preparing to open a third. Another is preparing to be built in Joplin, Missouri.

“I’m an entrepreneur and investor by trade,” Miller wrote in an email. “My involvement with The City Salons has been, by far, my most rewarding venture.

“Our focus on providing an opportunity for stylists and wellness service providers to become financially independent business owners is a far greater reward. We are elated to bring this opportunity to the Tulsa market.”