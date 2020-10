Spirit AeroSystems to close plant in McAlester, move work there to Tulsa and Wichita facilities

Wichita-based Spirit AeroSystems plans to close its facility in McAlester, the company said Thursday.

Over the next several months, Spirit will begin moving the work currently performed in McAlester to facilities in Tulsa and Wichita, the company said in a news release. A residual amount of work will be handled by regional suppliers.

Spirit didn't immediately disclose how many employees would be affected in McAlester. But in January, when Spirit announced 130 layoffs in McAlester and planned layoffs in Tulsa, a reported 300 worked in McAlester and 1,400 in Tulsa.

"Due to the downturn in the commercial aviation market caused by the global pandemic and the effect on our business from the grounding of the 737 MAX, Spirit AeroSystems now has an excess of production capacity across our global operations," the company wrote in the release. "The fall-off in airline travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic has reduced overall demand for new commercial airplanes.