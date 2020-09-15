 Skip to main content
Simon Property Group's Woodland Hills Mall to be closed on Thanksgiving

Mall Opening (copy)

People enter the doors for the opening of Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa on May 1, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World

 STEPHEN PINGRY Tulsa World fiile

In a change from previous years, Simon Property Group, owner of Woodland Hills Mall, has announced that none of its malls will operate on Thanksgiving.

"In these challenging times, we made the decision that we will not open on Thanksgiving Day, instead allowing our associates to spend the holiday with their loved ones," David Simon, chairman, CEO and president of Simon, said in a statement.

Indianapolis-based Simon also owns Penn Square Mall in Oklahoma City. Simon properties will reopen on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving.

Pivoting in the age of coronavirus, Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Best Buy and Kohl’s are among national retailers that already have announced they won’t be open for Thanksgiving this year.

Over the past decade or so, more retailers had jump-started Black Friday sales by opening with limited hours on Thursday. But many chains are reconsidering in-store bargain shopping as the nation struggles to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Woodland Hills Mall reopened May 1 after being closed six weeks because of the pandemic.

Rhett Morgan 918-581-8395

rhett.morgan@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @RhettMorganTW

