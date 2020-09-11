Shops at Mother Road Market prepares for opening this weekend

Both schoolteachers, Matt McAfee and his wife, Kelsey, share more than a passion for education.
They also want to change literary culture for area youth.
“There are a lot of kids who have already decided that don’t like to read,” said Kelsey, an English instructor at Union Eighth Grade Center. “A lot of that comes from the way that reading has been framed and by the way that they’ve grown up. Even by age 14, they think reading is work. They think that reading is only books about X,Y and Z.
“... It’s not like that anymore. There’s a book for everybody. I always tell my kids, ‘It’s not that you don’t like reading. You just don’t like the books you’ve read so far.’”
The McAfees plan to increase such opportunities.
Their store, Eleanor’s Bookshop, is among five outlets at the Shops at Mother Road Market, which is opening this weekend at 1102 S. Lewis Ave. The other shops at the retail center, a complement to the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation’s Mother Road Market, are Gambill’s, Felizsta, Graham Collective and the in-house LTO/MKT (Limited Time Only Market).
Kelsey and Matt, who works at Street School in Tulsa, met while both were teaching at Edison Middle School. They later married in 2017.
“We knew each other as co-workers before we knew each other as husband and wife,” she said during an interview in her store. “So, it’s kind of always been natural for us to do something in business together. We’ve kind of had a dream of a children’s book store.
“We’re both very into making sure that we cultivate Tulsa youth and making the next generation the best they can be. We see a lot of that coming through being able to read and having access to books. While we sell books to encourage book ownership, we also just want to make sure that access to books is our focus.”
While vacationing in large cities across the United States, the McAfees used to pick up children’s books representative of the area as souvenirs. In Tulsa, they saw a void.
“It kind of came down to the fact that we knew that Tulsa didn’t have a place like that that we were seeing in places like Boston, Dallas,” Kelsey said. “We even saw a children’s book store in Santa Fe.
“We thought that was something that Tulsa would not only want but needed. It’s really cool that we are the ones that are able to bring it here.”
Rhett Morgan 918-581-8395
Twitter: @RhettMorganTW
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.