Shops at Mother Road Market prepares for opening this weekend

Both schoolteachers, Matt McAfee and his wife, Kelsey, share more than a passion for education.

They also want to change literary culture for area youth.

“There are a lot of kids who have already decided that don’t like to read,” said Kelsey, an English instructor at Union Eighth Grade Center. “A lot of that comes from the way that reading has been framed and by the way that they’ve grown up. Even by age 14, they think reading is work. They think that reading is only books about X,Y and Z.

“... It’s not like that anymore. There’s a book for everybody. I always tell my kids, ‘It’s not that you don’t like reading. You just don’t like the books you’ve read so far.’”

The McAfees plan to increase such opportunities.

Their store, Eleanor’s Bookshop, is among five outlets at the Shops at Mother Road Market, which is opening this weekend at 1102 S. Lewis Ave. The other shops at the retail center, a complement to the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation’s Mother Road Market, are Gambill’s, Felizsta, Graham Collective and the in-house LTO/MKT (Limited Time Only Market).

Kelsey and Matt, who works at Street School in Tulsa, met while both were teaching at Edison Middle School. They later married in 2017.