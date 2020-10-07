Share of jobs tied to trade in Oklahoma has increased by 80% since 1992, study finds

The state of Oklahoma’s trade-dependent employment grew four times the rate of overall state employment from 1992-2018, according to a study by a Washington D.C.-based nonprofit.

The study by The Business Roundtable, whose members are chief executive officers of major U.S. companies, found that international trade supported 475,300 jobs in Oklahoma in 2018, representing one of five jobs in the state before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since 1992, before the implementation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), the share of jobs tied to trade in Oklahoma has increased by 80%.

Although the pandemic resulted in significant economic disruption to U.S. workers and businesses, the data indicate that opening markets to American goods and services around the world through rules-based trade is critical to U.S. economic recovery and helping American workers and families get back on their feet.

“Defeating the COVID-19 pandemic, accelerating economic recovery and expanding opportunities for all Americans depend on opening foreign markets to American goods and services, removing barriers to trade and investment and strengthening supply chain resilience,” Lance Fritz, CEO of Union Pacific and chair of The Business Roundtable Trade & International Committee, said in a statement.