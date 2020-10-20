 Skip to main content
September housing starts for Tulsa metro rise 21.5%, data shows

Look Ahead: Realtors expect home sales to recover in 2012 (copy)

Gayle Roberts-Pisklo (right), a realtor for Chinowth & Cohen Realtors, shows a house to Mauro (center) and Barb DiFazio, in Bixby on Thursday in 2012. Tulsa World file

 Tulsa World file

Area housing starts climbed 21.5% in September, according to a local permit tracking service.

September's figure was 362, up 64 from the same month a year ago, according to Tulsa-based New Orders Weekly. For the year, starts also have risen 21%, going from 2,231 last year to 2812 in 2020.

Broken Arrow led September starts with 67, followed by Tulsa and unincorporated Tulsa County, both with 37, and unincorporated Wagoner and Rogers counties, both with 35.

Broken Arrow also tops home construction for the year with 611 permits, ahead of Tulsa (331), Wagoner County (317) and Rogers County (242).

