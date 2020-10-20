September housing starts for Tulsa metro rise 21.5%, data shows

Area housing starts climbed 21.5% in September, according to a local permit tracking service.

September's figure was 362, up 64 from the same month a year ago, according to Tulsa-based New Orders Weekly. For the year, starts also have risen 21%, going from 2,231 last year to 2812 in 2020.

Broken Arrow led September starts with 67, followed by Tulsa and unincorporated Tulsa County, both with 37, and unincorporated Wagoner and Rogers counties, both with 35.

Broken Arrow also tops home construction for the year with 611 permits, ahead of Tulsa (331), Wagoner County (317) and Rogers County (242).

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.