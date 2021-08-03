SBA announces $150,000 to fund Women’s Business Center in Tulsa

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced the availability of $150,000 for a new grant opportunity for established and aspiring women’s organizations to provide outcome-oriented business services for women entrepreneurs in Tulsa.

The purpose of the funding opportunity is to provide grant dollars for one nonprofit organization to start a new, community-based Women’s Business Center in Tulsa.

The successful applicant will receive a renewable annual grant award of $150,000.

In June, President Joe Biden visited Tulsa to make an announcement to support contracting opportunities for small disadvantaged business owners, increasing the federal contracting commitment to 15 percent.

“In alignment with the President’s mission to increase contracting and business opportunities for small businesses across the nation, our office is proud to ensure that women entrepreneurs in the very city where this historic announcement was made are empowered to compete, and have access to resources to start, grow and scale,” said Natalie Madeira Cofield, assistant administrator, U. S. Small Business Administration.