Saxum to acquire fellow Oklahoma City-based business VI Marketing and Branding

When Renzi Stone started his own marketing firm, Saxum, in 2003, his mentor was Tim Berney, co-founder of VI Marketing and Branding.

"I like to say whenever I wanted to gripe about something, I called Tim, and whenever I needed free advice, I called Tim," Stone said Thursday by phone. "He was good for both of those."

Soon, that long-term relationship will reside in the same company.

Saxum announced Thursday that it plans to acquire fellow Oklahoma City-based business VI Marketing and Branding. Together, the agencies will have revenues of more than $38 million and more than 100 employees nationwide.

The new company will maintain Saxum’s name and its Oklahoma City headquarters in the Heritage Building. Saxum will maintain a team of nine in Tulsa, where's its had a presence for 10 years.

"We've been friends over the years, so the conversation was a very natural one," said Stone, a graduate of Jenks High School and the University of Oklahoma. "But the opportunity is because their team and our team is so complementary. They have what I think is arguably the best creative and brand operations in the entire region.