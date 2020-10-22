 Skip to main content
Saxum to acquire fellow Oklahoma City-based business VI Marketing and Branding

{{featured_button_text}}
Renzi Stone

Stone

When Renzi Stone started his own marketing firm, Saxum, in 2003, his mentor was Tim Berney, co-founder of VI Marketing and Branding.

"I like to say whenever I wanted to gripe about something, I called Tim, and whenever I needed free advice, I called Tim," Stone said Thursday by phone. "He was good for both of those."

Soon, that long-term relationship will reside in the same company.

Saxum announced Thursday that it plans to acquire fellow Oklahoma City-based business VI Marketing and Branding. Together, the agencies will have revenues of more than $38 million and more than 100 employees nationwide.

The new company will maintain Saxum’s name and its Oklahoma City headquarters in the Heritage Building. Saxum will maintain a team of nine in Tulsa, where's its had a presence for 10 years.

"We've been friends over the years, so the conversation was a very natural one," said Stone, a graduate of Jenks High School and the University of Oklahoma. "But the opportunity is because their team and our team is so complementary. They have what I think is arguably the best creative and brand operations in the entire region.

"… At their core, they are marketers. At our core, we are communicators and marketers. Our clients are going to win because we're bringing a whole other set of capabilities to the table and the ability to scale services beyond Oklahoma."

Saxum, whose Tulsa clients include Williams and the George Kaiser Family Foundation, and VI are having their best years in 2020, with fee revenue at all-time highs and increases over 2019 of 19% and 6%, respectively. Together, the agencies’ workforce includes full-time employees in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Chicago, Denver, Houston, St. Louis, Miami, Florida, Nashville, Tennessee, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Following closing of the transaction, which is expected by year-end 2020, Stone will serve as chairman and CEO of the new entity. Berney will be an equity shareholder and partner and serve as president of Saxum.

Steve Sturges, current partner and executive creative director of VI, requested an exit plan and will work in a consulting role for a few months following the closing. Debbie Schramm, currently President at Saxum, will become president emeritus and chief integration officer.

"This is a unique opportunity to bring two very successful agencies together and offer enhanced services for our clients and more opportunities for our team members," Berney said in a statement. "We will continue to be a people-first culture that provides challenging and meaningful work in an inclusive, agile, collaborative and supportive environment. The values of both companies are truly aligned. We are committed to a better world and will continue to cultivate deep relationships in our communities and leverage our extensive talents to support and give back to the communities where we live and work.”

Rhett Morgan

918-581-8395

rhett.morgan@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @RhettMorganTW

