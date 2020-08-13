Ground is scheduled to be broken this month for a $40 million apartment community in Sapulpa.
The 296-unit Gaslight apartment complex is being developed by Glenn Ferguson, president of Ferguson Property Group Inc. and managing partner of Ferguson Smith Development LLC.
Located on 20 acres north of the Creek Turnpike exit at New Sapulpa Road, Gaslight will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units. To be built in two phases, it will have a resort-style pool, clubhouse, fitness center, playground, dog park, controlled access gated entry and covered parking.
The project is scheduled for completion in August 2021.
“We are very optimistic about the future of Sapulpa and are committed to providing a high-end addition to the Sapulpa housing market,” Ferguson said in a statement. “Ultimately, we hope to develop four or five upscale apartment communities in the area.”
Gaslight is the second project the firm has developed in Sapulpa following the completion of the 156-unit Timbers Apartments earlier this year.
The company is seeking additional sites in the area suitable for apartment construction.
Glenn Ferguson founded Ferguson Property Group to acquire and operate multifamily properties. With headquarters in Tulsa, the company owns and manages apartment projects in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas and Tennessee.
