Sandridge closes deal with state to sell landmark tower

  Updated
SandRidge's former office tower

SandRidge's former office tower. The company closed on its plans to sell the property earlier this month. DAVE MORRIS/The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY - SandRidge Energy banked about $35.4 million through the sale of its corporate tower and associated annex to the state of Oklahoma.

The proceeds enabled SandRidge to “significantly” reduce its net debt and ensure its continued operation into the future, the company stated in an announcement reporting the sale had closed.

However, it wasn't clear where the company will do so, at least not yet.

Elliot Chambers, secretary of the Commissioners of the Land Office, said Monday the company will be leaving the property soon.

