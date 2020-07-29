Rotary Club of Tulsa recently named Paul Bauman as its president for 2020-21.
"This has already proven to be a year unlike any before in the Club’s 100-year history, and the motto of ‘service above self’ is more relevant now than ever," Bauman, who also serves as senior vice president at BancFirst, said in a statement. "I see this next year as a tremendous opportunity to bring new, diverse membership into the fold that values our focus on giving back to the community."
Bauman has been on various club committees over the years, most recently serving as membership service director.