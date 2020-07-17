COVID-19 pandemic aside, the retail market in the Tulsa area enjoyed a solid first half in 2020, with a small increase in occupancy, according to a local real estate analysis.
In a report released by real estate services and investment firm CBRE, first-half occupancy was 95.4%, compared to 95.1% for all of 2019.
First-half net absorption was 71,904, compared to 99,466 in 2019. Net absorption is the sum of square feet that became physically occupied, minus the square feet that became physically vacant during a specific period.
"Strong leasing velocity in January and February, prior to stay-at-home order, helped contribute to this," CBRE noted in its report. "As retail reopens, fitness concepts are re-emerging with pent-up demand while soft goods retailers are exploring pop-up shops to unload excess inventory due to the COVID-19 shutdown."
A total of 26,973 square feet were delivered in the first half, compared to 282,037 in all of 2019.
"Restaurants lacking drive-thrus also have been suffering significantly," CBRE said. "However, on a positive note, two out of the three Village Inn restaurants that have been closed since the start of the pandemic went under contract quickly to new restaurant concepts entering the market."