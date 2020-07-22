Sales volume for Tulsa-area multifamily properties of more than 25 units was 16% percent lower during the first six months of 2019 compared to the same period a year ago, according to a report released by an Oklahoma-based apartment brokerage firm.
Tulsa’s total volume was $109.9 million for the first half of the year, compared to $130.9 million for the same period last year, according to Commercial Realty Resources Co. Multifamily Investment Services, headquartered in Norman.
The overall average price per unit in the area was $53,501, compared to $59,362 at the midway point a year ago, according to the report.
Two sales occurred in the 1980s-property class, equally last year's total for the same period. The transactions involved Red River Apartments and Columbia Condos. Constructed in 1980, Red River has 280 units and sold for $12.8 million, or $45,893 per unit. Columbia is a 60‐unit property, built in 1983, that sold for $2.3 million, or $39,250 per unit.
The post-1990s category had three transactions with total volume of $45.2 million. The most notable sale in 2020 has been the Encore at Memorial in Bixby, the report said. That complex sold for $25.5 million, or $103,177 per unit.
Oklahoma's overall downturn is linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, the oil price war and the drop in energy demand. The price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil, used to make gasoline, fell below $0 for the first time in history in April before rebounding in recent months to about $40 per barrel
Experts warn that Oklahoma's economy will continue to suffer as the pandemic lingers.
The real estate report quoted Steve Agee, an economics professor and dean of the Meinders School of Business at Oklahoma City University.
"The ongoing pandemic and price war leaves no question that this is going to be a dire circumstance for the state and the industry that will impact not only government and companies, but mineral owners across Oklahoma," Agee said in a statement. "It will get better over time, but there are two things that will have to happen.
"Because the coronavirus has shut down our economy, the demand for energy is way, way low and we are stockpiling those resources. We have got to get through this coronavirus to restore demand."