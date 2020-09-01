Report: About two-thirds of hotels remain at or below half occupancy because of lack of demand

Four of 10 hotel employees in the country remain out of work because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report released by the American Hotel & Lodging Association.
Also, almost two-thirds (65%) remain at or below 50 percent occupancy, which is below the threshold at which most hotels can break even and pay debt.
Chip Rogers, president and CEO of AHLA, said there is no indication of recovery in sight.
"While hotels have seen an uptick in demand during the summer compared to where we were in April, occupancy rates are nowhere near where they were a year ago," Rogers said in a statement. "Thousands of hotels can’t afford to pay their mortgages and are facing the possibility of foreclosure and closing their doors permanently."
Months into the public health crisis, millions of hospitality employees still are furloughed or laid off, and travel demand is lagging far behind normal levels, the Washington, D.C.-headquartered AHLA said.
Consumer travel remains at all-time low, with only 33% percent of Americans reporting they have traveled overnight for leisure or vacation since March and just 38% saying they are likely to travel by the end of the year.
Urban hotels are suffering the most and facing collapse with low occupancies of 38 percent, significantly below the national average.
"We are incredibly worried about the fall and what the drop in demand will mean for the industry and the millions of employees we have been unable to bring back," Rogers said. "The job loss will be devastating to our industry, our communities, and the overall American economy. We need urgent, bipartisan action from Congress now.
"As a result of the sharp and sustained drop in travel demand, industry leaders say hotels are now facing the harsh reality of deciding whether to close their doors permanently. Hoteliers are urging Congress to move swiftly to help the industry through a targeted extension of the Paycheck Protection Program, establishing a commercial mortgage backed securities market relief fund, and making structural changes to the Main Street Lending Facility to ensure hotel companies can access the program."
