Regional manufacturing in August experiences modest rise, according to survey

Manufacturing in a seven-state area that includes Oklahoma rose moderately in August but lagged below levels from 2019, according to information released Thursday by the Kansas City Fed.
"Most firms said government programs had positively affected their business over the past three months, but a majority of firms also reported challenges rehiring furloughed or laid-off employees due to the extra CARES Act unemployment benefits," Chad Wilkerson, vice president and economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, said in a statement.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City conducts a monthly survey of manufacturers in the 10th Federal Reserve District, which includes Oklahoma, Kansas, Colorado, Nebraska, Wyoming, the western third of Missouri and the northern half of New Mexico. Part of the nation's central bank, the Kansas City Fed participates in setting national monetary policy, supervising and regulating numerous commercial banks and bank holding companies and providing financial services to depository institutions.
Prices paid for raw materials increased and prices received for finished goods were slightly positive, according to the August survey. District firms expected prices for both finished goods and raw materials to expand more in the next six months.
Non-durable goods factories continued to drive the uptick in recent activity, especially food and beverage manufacturers. Activity at durable goods plants grew slightly, and the majority of month-over-month indexes were positive, indicating continued expansion. Production, shipments and new orders also grew considerably compared to a month ago.
Asked about the impact of government stimulus and unemployment benefits, nearly two-thirds of respondents said the programs contributed to their business’s performance in the past three months. Many firms noted the helpfulness of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans in retaining staff, and around half of firms indicated their business outlook was dependent on additional government support of some sort.
At the same time, almost 60% of contacts said the CARES Act extra $600-per-week or recent $400-per-week boost in unemployment benefits created some or significant difficulties in bringing furloughed or laid-off employees back to work.
“We could not recruit any new employees until the extra $600/week expired," one respondent said. "It has gotten a little better when it went to $400/week."
More than 40% of firms also reported difficulty sourcing inputs, especially from international suppliers.
“Materials, shipments have been majorly delayed from our U.S. vendors due to their parts not coming from overseas," a respondent said. "Our machine assembly line is now shut down until they are received."
