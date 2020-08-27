Regional manufacturing in August experiences modest rise, according to survey

Manufacturing in a seven-state area that includes Oklahoma rose moderately in August but lagged below levels from 2019, according to information released Thursday by the Kansas City Fed.

"Most firms said government programs had positively affected their business over the past three months, but a majority of firms also reported challenges rehiring furloughed or laid-off employees due to the extra CARES Act unemployment benefits," Chad Wilkerson, vice president and economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, said in a statement.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City conducts a monthly survey of manufacturers in the 10th Federal Reserve District, which includes Oklahoma, Kansas, Colorado, Nebraska, Wyoming, the western third of Missouri and the northern half of New Mexico. Part of the nation's central bank, the Kansas City Fed participates in setting national monetary policy, supervising and regulating numerous commercial banks and bank holding companies and providing financial services to depository institutions.

Prices paid for raw materials increased and prices received for finished goods were slightly positive, according to the August survey. District firms expected prices for both finished goods and raw materials to expand more in the next six months.