Regent Bank to open new temporary branch in Broken Arrow this fall

From Staff Reports
Regent Bank is opening a new branch location in Broken Arrow.
Its sixth location overall, the new venue will open this fall at a temporary location at 925 E. Kenosha St. The bank plans to open the branch's permanent location by the summer of 2023.
Regent Bank was founded in 1898 in Nowata and was acquired by Regent Capital Corporation 12 years ago. The bank has six locations in Missouri and Oklahoma, including venues in Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Bartlesville and Nowata.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.