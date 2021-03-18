Recent Tulsa Regional Chamber hire gets national recognition

An executive recently hired by the Tulsa Regional Chamber has received a national award.

Arthur Jackson, the chamber's senior vice president of economic development, has been chosen a 2021 Economic Development 40 Under 40 Award recipient by Development Counsellors International (DCI) and Jorgenson Consulting.

The biennial award program recognizes rising stars in the economic development industry.

"Arthur has had great success as an economic development professional, and we at the Chamber are elated to see him receive this well-deserved recognition," Mike Neal, president and CEO of the Tulsa Regional Chamber, said in a statement. "It’s an honor to work alongside some of the best and brightest talent in the economic development profession, and Arthur has already shown himself to be a tremendous leader for our organization and for furthering northeast Oklahoma’s economic prosperity.”

Formerly with the Austin, Texas Chamber of Commerce, Jackson last month was hired by the Tulsa Regional Chamber to lead Tulsa’s Future, the Chamber-led public-private regional economic development partnership.