Local grocery chain Reasor's will require customers to wear face coverings beginning Monday, according to the company.
Its stores have required employees to wear masks since April 7. The city of Tulsa instituted a mask ordinance last week.
"For the last several months in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, Reasor’s has consistently followed CDC and local health department guidelines and will continue to do so in making this requirement," the company wrote in a statement. "Exceptions to this will be those with a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a face covering, and young children."
For customers who prefer not to wear face coverings, Reasor's said it provides online services that include curbside pickup or having your groceries delivered by Door Dash. For these services, patrons are urged to visit reasors.com or download the Reasor’s app.
Headquartered in Tahlequah, Reasor's has 17 locations and one convenience store in northeastern Oklahoma, including eight stores in Tulsa and locations in Broken Arrow, Sand Springs, Owasso, Claremore and Jenks.
