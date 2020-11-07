SWEET DESIGN

Matt and Teresa Lormer of M-squared Homes have been designing and building residential properties since 2010.

They recently completed the distinctive Owasso home at 18988 E. Chokeberry St. in Deer Run at Stone Canyon.

“We endeavor to bring new ideas and the most energy-efficient homes to Northeast Oklahoma,” Matt said. “M-squared Homes strives to stay sub 50 on the HERS rating scale while staying on the forefront of innovative design.”

The Owasso home’s exterior features a mixture of stucco, stone and wood siding crafted using an ancient Japanese technique called Shou Sugi Ban, which waterproofs and preserves the surface of the wood by charring it with fire.

“Shou Sugi Ban has been used in Japanese culture and construction for hundreds of years. It is such a cool process and has a proven sustainability, not to mention beauty,” Matt said.

The home’s interior is just as aesthetically pleasing. In addition to four bedrooms and five baths, the 4,190-square-foot residence has an upstairs game room with a huge storage room, as well as a flex room that could be used in many ways, including a fifth bedroom.