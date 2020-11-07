SWEET DESIGN

Matt and Teresa Lormer of M-squared Homes have been designing and building residential properties since 2010.
They recently completed the distinctive Owasso home at 18988 E. Chokeberry St. in Deer Run at Stone Canyon.
“We endeavor to bring new ideas and the most energy-efficient homes to Northeast Oklahoma,” Matt said. “M-squared Homes strives to stay sub 50 on the HERS rating scale while staying on the forefront of innovative design.”
The Owasso home’s exterior features a mixture of stucco, stone and wood siding crafted using an ancient Japanese technique called Shou Sugi Ban, which waterproofs and preserves the surface of the wood by charring it with fire.
“Shou Sugi Ban has been used in Japanese culture and construction for hundreds of years. It is such a cool process and has a proven sustainability, not to mention beauty,” Matt said.
The home’s interior is just as aesthetically pleasing. In addition to four bedrooms and five baths, the 4,190-square-foot residence has an upstairs game room with a huge storage room, as well as a flex room that could be used in many ways, including a fifth bedroom.
Two spaces especially stand out. Imported teak wood embellishes several areas in the master bath, and the study is designed as a sophisticated retreat.
“This home is unique and a step above most of Tulsa building. The style is clean, sharp and catches the eye,” said Tiffany Johnson, the Chinowth & Cohen Realtor representing the property. “This builder attends different conventions and meetings to learn about the upcoming trends that have not quite made it to Oklahoma and is trying to be ahead of the game. M-squared builds with a purpose: to build one of the most energy-efficient, well-built and tech savvy homes on the Tulsa Market.”
Listed for $614,900, the home will be open 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, contact Johnson at 918-671-4263 or email tjohnson@cctulsa.com.
