Roof repair: Seal gaps, banish squirrels

(BPT) — Cold can aggravate a roof issue and quickly turn minor defects into costly repair bills.

Whether you’ve already noticed signs of wear on your roof or just want more peace of mind, pay special attention to two seemingly small aspects of the roof that homeowners often overlook.

Gaps: Seal it, patch it

Be sure to check for any gaps around gutters, skylights and roofing vents then utilize the correct caulk, patch and sealants. Sealing these areas can keep out moisture and reduce heating costs, and many sealants are especially designed to adhere directly onto exterior surfaces. Even the tiniest cracks and gaps can allow moisture to enter, not to mention rodents, squirrels and other unwelcome visitors.

Pipes: Don’t leave a welcome mat for squirrels

Roof venting pipes are another area to closely inspect. One of the more common roof problems involves cracked rooftop venting pipes made with cheap lead tops as they corrode over time. To make matters worse, squirrels and other critters are known to chew their way into a home via these thin pipe flashings as the lead entices them to gnaw at them, providing interior access for damaging rain, snow and more pests.