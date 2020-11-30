Retail center in Bixby sold to church-affiliated group for $20.5 million

A corporation linked to a church that purchased the former SpiritBank Event Center in Bixby has bought the surrounding retail center for $20.5 million, according to Tulsa County property records.
Transformation Group Holdings Corporation last week purchased PostRock Plaza, formerly known as Regal Plaza at 10438 S. 82nd E. Ave., from Moab Holdings Regal Plaza, property records indicate.
Michael Todd, president of Transformation Group Holdings, signed the assignment of rents for the shopping center, documents indicate.
Todd is a lead pastor for the Transformation Church, which moved into the former SpiritBank Event Center after it was purchased for $10.5 million in the summer of 2019 by a group headed by Gary McIntosh, founding pastor of the church.
SpiritBank sold Regal Plaza to Moab Development in late 2014, and a half-year later, Moab renamed the area PostRock Plaza.
