Real estate agent moves and news for June 4, 2022

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Melanie Whittenburg to its Edmond office. Whittenburg was born in Salina, Kansas, and graduated from Abilene High School before obtaining her bachelor’s degree in interior architecture from the University of Kansas.

Before entering the real estate field in 2021, she worked in the architectural design industry in New York and Chicago, working as a designer, showroom manager and account manager. She brings a wealth of experience to her real estate buyers and sellers, including experience in staging, customer service, sales and marketing.

A full-service agent, Whittenburg is familiar with residential, new construction and luxury listings in Oklahoma City, Chandler, Piedmont, Yukon and Edmond, where she currently lives. She is a member of the Edmond Board of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors.

Rachel Keeley has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Bixby office. Keeley has lived in Tulsa most of her life. As a young adult, she was working toward a career in the chiropractic ad physical therapy field until The Silo Event Center offered her a job as a wedding planner, where she worked for the next decade. In this position, she learned strong communication skills, attention to detail and how to find a quick solution for just about any scenario.

In 2016, Keeley moved to Chattanooga, Tennessee, to follow her husband’s career. While there, she accepted the position of Event Manager at Coker Tire, which involved planning and executing The Great Race — a week-long, 2,300-mile vintage car rally.

Keeley has held the position of Event Coordinator at Chinowth & Cohen Realtors since 2018, and it is this experience that led her to the decision to enter the real estate field as an agent.

