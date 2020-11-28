Make lights sparkle

(MS) — As days shorten and natural light is less abundant, interior lighting becomes ever more important. Chandeliers, pendant lamps, recessed lighting and tableside lamps are most effective when they are clean. HGTV experts say dirty lights can give off up to 20 percent less light than clean ones. Dirty fixtures also waste energy.

The following tips can cut down on the time needed to give lights a thorough cleaning.

Stock up on the right cleaning supplies. Microfiber dusting cloths are smart choices because they can help trap grime and tend to be machine-washable and reusable. Extendable static-charged dusters are handy for fixtures that are hard to reach.

Dust regularly. Dusting regularly can prevent the buildup of grime that’s difficult to wash off. Try to dust light fixtures weekly or biweekly. Soft cloths can remove the dust from most bulbs and exterior surfaces. Lamp shades may need more attention. Use a lamb’s-wool duster to attract dirt so it doesn’t leave a residue on the lampshade.