Laredo Petroleum rebranding to Vital Energy, moving to Santa Fe Square

Laredo Petroleum is christening 2023 with a pair of notable changes.

The Tulsa-based company is getting a new name — Vital Energy — and preparing to move its corporate headquarters from 15 W. Sixth St. to the new office tower in Santa Fe Square.

Jason Pigott, president and CEO of Vital Energy, said the name change correlates to the culture the firm has assumed since he took over its leadership a few years ago. That focus, he said, includes paying down debt, returning capital to shareholders, significantly reducing emissions, and increasing gender and ethnic diversity among its workforce and board of directors.

“Long story short, the rebranding is just a reflection that this is not the same company that we were three years ago,” said Pigott, who succeeded Laredo founder Randy Foutch as CEO in October 2019. “We’re really excited about what we’re doing as a company.”

The renaming officially goes into effect Monday, and Vital Energy’s new trading symbol on the New York Stock Exchange will be under the ticker “VTLE.”

“As you’ve seen with world events these days, energy is vital to the human race,” Pigott said. “We really are focused on what we call energizing human potential, which is giving people the energy they need to make the most out of their lives and not be freezing over the winter and having the power that fuels our cars and our computers and all of that. The name is really a reflection that what we do is vital to the world.”

As for Vital’s physical move, the firm will relocate its roughly local 100 employees starting in late January to Santa Fe Square. The office structure, which sits along Greenwood Avenue between First and Second streets, contains six floors of work space atop six levels of parking, with the exception of a ground floor that includes a lobby and about 12,000 square feet of rentable space.

Vital will inhabit floors eight through 10. Houston-based Inventure, which has an office in Tulsa, is designing the spaces.

“We have a lot of light that comes into the building, and a lot of the offices are on the inside,” Pigott said. “But we have all these cool, teaming areas on the outside. So anyone that wants to look at our beautiful city can go there.

“It’s a trendy, modern space that really reflects where we’re trying to go as a company. A part of our core is embracing technology and digital technology. It will be a great place for people to collaborate and be around each other.”

Vital’s business strategy is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, and it was among the first companies to realize the value of horizontal drilling in the Permian Basin.

Vital began buying land in the Midland Basin portion of that area in 2008, zeroing in on the thickest sections of the Wolfcamp and Cline shales.

“We’ve grown this company through acquisitions,” Pigott said. “We bought over 55,000 acres in 2021. ... We plan to grow through acquisitions and create scale and become a much larger company. We are the largest, publicly traded E&P (exploration and production company) in Tulsa, now, maybe the last publicly traded E&P with WPX leaving.

“Doing what we do, we’re one of the last companies left. But we’re staying here and moving down the road because we like this city.”

Ron Hagood is Vital’s vice president/investor relations.

“A big piece of the company is to provide the energy that the world needs but to leave less of a footprint,” he said. “We’ve reduced our emissions and we continue to have aggressive emissions goals. In addition, we want to be valued members of the community. We want to leave our mark in that way, as well.”

Memorable Tulsa World development stories of 2022