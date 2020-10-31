GREAT SPACES

Tulsa’s Maple Ridge Historic District encompasses several residential subdivisions, including Sunset Park.
Tucked among the historic homes are newer residences such as this week’s featured home at 1220 E. 21st Place.
Julius Puma of LaBella Homes completed the two-story Sunset Park home for the owners in 2013.
The couple chose the location because of its proximity to Utica Square, Brookside and the bicycle trails.
“We also loved the fact that it is a perfect neighborhood for walking the dogs. We wanted our home to be comfortable, yet elegant with space for all our entertaining and family needs,” the homeowner said.
They worked with Puma to build a new home that fit seamlessly among 100-year-old homes in the neighborhood.
“From the outside, I believe we achieved that,” she said. “However, as you step inside, you know you are in a modern home with large rooms and vaulted ceilings and all the amenities.”
In addition to four bedrooms and five baths, a dream chef’s kitchen, and spacious formal living and dining rooms, the home features a private study with beams adorning the vaulted ceiling, an alcove for office equipment and a built-in desk area.
A game room is located downstairs with access to a covered back patio. Also on the main level is a screened all-seasons room with a fireplace, infrared ceiling-mounted heaters and stamped concrete floor.
The upstairs theater room seats eight adults. The sellers are leaving the seating, screen and projection equipment with the home.
“The design and construction of this home was well thought out. It has been wonderfully maintained and shows like a brand-new home. It not only has high-quality finishes and amenities, but unique, custom upgrades,” said Linda Smalley, the Chinowth & Cohen Realtor representing the property.
For more information or to make an appointment to see the home, contact Smalley at 918-630-8431 or email lsmalley@cctulsa.com.
