GRAND ESTATE

Timberlane Hills is a quiet south Tulsa neighborhood with mature trees dotting the hillside. The neighbors know each other and the community has a neighborhood watch.
The majestic four bedroom home at 6906 S. Gary Ave. was built in 2002. The current homeowners purchased it in 2019.
They added a laundry room, nursery and solid wood French doors.
Among the homeowners’ favorite features of this 6,226-square-foot home include:
• The chef’s dream kitchen features Thermador appliances.
•The design of the house is ideal for hosting friends and family for entertaining.
• The expansive park-like backyard has fruit trees and a large raised vegetable garden.
They especially love the location of the home.
“It’s at the top of the hill and at the end of the cul-de-sac,” the homeowner said. “In addition, it’s centrally located to all of the businesses as well as hospitals. Southern Hills Country Club is less than a mile away.”
The home includes fabulous features, from the regal front porch and wrought-iron scrollwork on the front doors to the expansive veranda that features a corner fountain.
“The more time I spend in this home, the more I appreciate it,” said Cherie French, the Chinowth & Cohen Realtor representing the property. “When I see unpainted, original woodwork in the classic homes built in the 1920s and ‘30s I say thank you to the observers of importance. This home speaks a similar language with its natural 8-inch-plus base trim, 1-inch-thick window trim surrounding solid wood Pella windows and French doors — all in natural, unpainted, stained state. More upscale finishes include smooth walls and ceilings, crown molding and wood flooring on both levels.”
The home is listed for $742,500. For more information or to make an appointment to see the property, contact French at 918-951-6161 or email cfrench@cctulsa.com.
Stefanie Forney
World of Homes Editor
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.