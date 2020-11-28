 Skip to main content
GRAND ESTATE

Timberlane Hills is a quiet south Tulsa neighborhood with mature trees dotting the hillside. The neighbors know each other and the community has a neighborhood watch.

The majestic four bedroom home at 6906 S. Gary Ave. was built in 2002. The current homeowners purchased it in 2019.

They added a laundry room, nursery and solid wood French doors.

Among the homeowners’ favorite features of this 6,226-square-foot home include:

• The chef’s dream kitchen features Thermador appliances.

•The design of the house is ideal for hosting friends and family for entertaining.

• The expansive park-like backyard has fruit trees and a large raised vegetable garden.

They especially love the location of the home.

“It’s at the top of the hill and at the end of the cul-de-sac,” the homeowner said. “In addition, it’s centrally located to all of the businesses as well as hospitals. Southern Hills Country Club is less than a mile away.”

The home includes fabulous features, from the regal front porch and wrought-iron scrollwork on the front doors to the expansive veranda that features a corner fountain.

“The more time I spend in this home, the more I appreciate it,” said Cherie French, the Chinowth & Cohen Realtor representing the property. “When I see unpainted, original woodwork in the classic homes built in the 1920s and ‘30s I say thank you to the observers of importance. This home speaks a similar language with its natural 8-inch-plus base trim, 1-inch-thick window trim surrounding solid wood Pella windows and French doors — all in natural, unpainted, stained state. More upscale finishes include smooth walls and ceilings, crown molding and wood flooring on both levels.”

The home is listed for $742,500. For more information or to make an appointment to see the property, contact French at 918-951-6161 or email cfrench@cctulsa.com.

Stefanie Forney

World of Homes Editor

6906 S. Gary Ave., Tulsa

PRICE: $742,500

BEDROOMS: 4

BATHS: 4 full, 1 half

GARAGE: 3-car

YEAR BUILT: 2002

LOT SIZE: .53 acre

SQ. FOOTAGE: 6,226

EXTERIOR: EIFS cladding

SCHOOLS: Tulsa

EXTRAS: High ceilings; hardwood floors; designer lighting; extensive molding and trim; custom cabinetry; granite countertops; kitchen island with prep sink; Thermador appliances; three fireplaces; bar; wine storage room; solid wood Pella windows and French doors; numerous built-ins; expansive veranda with flagstone floor, concrete pillars, water fountain and built-in smoker; patio off master suite; fenced dog run on side yard; security and sprinkler systems; central vacuum; professional landscaping; fenced backyard

OFFERED BY: Cherie French • Chinowth & Cohen Realtors • 918-951-6161

OPEN HOUSE TOURS: By Appointment

