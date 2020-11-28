GRAND ESTATE

Timberlane Hills is a quiet south Tulsa neighborhood with mature trees dotting the hillside. The neighbors know each other and the community has a neighborhood watch.

The majestic four bedroom home at 6906 S. Gary Ave. was built in 2002. The current homeowners purchased it in 2019.

They added a laundry room, nursery and solid wood French doors.

Among the homeowners’ favorite features of this 6,226-square-foot home include:

• The chef’s dream kitchen features Thermador appliances.

•The design of the house is ideal for hosting friends and family for entertaining.

• The expansive park-like backyard has fruit trees and a large raised vegetable garden.

They especially love the location of the home.

“It’s at the top of the hill and at the end of the cul-de-sac,” the homeowner said. “In addition, it’s centrally located to all of the businesses as well as hospitals. Southern Hills Country Club is less than a mile away.”

The home includes fabulous features, from the regal front porch and wrought-iron scrollwork on the front doors to the expansive veranda that features a corner fountain.