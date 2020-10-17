GRAND APPEAL

Mike Harrison Custom Homes was nearing completion of the home at 3911 E. 115th Place and planning on featuring it in the 2012 Parade of Homes when Murali and Radhika Manohar noticed it.

They knew it was the home for them so they purchased it, allowing them to customize it to fit their lifestyle.

“We custom designed all the interior finishes and couldn’t be more thrilled with it,” Radhika said.

“The neighborhood was secluded with a limited number of homes, and ours was the only one with a five-car garage,” she added. “It had five bedrooms, with a mother-in-law suite and media room on the first floor, which added to our interest of selecting and completing this house as our dream house.”

Among the couple’s favorite features is the large great room, which has a wall of windows overlooking the backyard, saltwater pool and outdoor living area with a fireplace and kitchen.

“The backyard is an absolute paradise with the sound of birds chirping blended perfectly with a flowing water stream. We love the home and the quality of the construction, but the backyard oasis is what sold us,” Radhika said.

The Manohars added the pool and spa with a waterfall as well as a full-home Elon automation system.