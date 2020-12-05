GRACEFUL SPACES

Featured this week is the Broken Arrow home at 4617 S. Retana Ave. in Berwick South addition.

It was completed by Graystone Custom Homes in time to be showcased in this year’s Parade of Homes.

Graystone Custom Homes builds personalized, unique luxury homes for homebuyers in the Tulsa area. Taking on a few clients each year, the builder is able to give each customer his exclusive hands-on expertise as their home is constructed.

Steve Wright and Vince Mims, owners of Graystone Custom Homes, enjoy what they do, and each has been in the homebuilding industry in Tulsa for over 20 years.

Berwick South has 88 home sites with 40 remaining for sale.

“From the first view of its Scottish-inspired entrance, you will begin to notice an extraordinary attention to craftsmanship, design and quality in the beautiful Berwick development,” said Wright.

“Although it’s a mere 15 minutes from downtown Tulsa, living in Berwick feels like a peaceful, quiet and faraway place. From breathtaking waterfront and golf course views to serene, tree-lined walking trails, Berwick is fine living redefined,” Wright added.