FRESH STYLE

Andy Zanovich of Tallgrass Homes completed the charming midtown Tulsa home at 3841 S. Rockford Ave. in 2018.
Soon after, the homeowners were in the later stages of finalizing their relocation to Tulsa and had decided they wanted to live in the Brookside area.
“We wanted to be in a vibrant area within walking distance to great restaurants and shopping. Friends who knew us and knew Tulsa well told us the Brookside area was a perfect fit for us,” said the homeowner.
The couple flagged several homes online to visit once they came to town. After only 10 minutes checking out this one they knew it was the home for them.
“We really enjoy reaping the rewards of the builder’s attention to design and detail,” she added.
After purchasing the four-bedroom, three-bath home, the couple spent a great deal of time working with Tom’s Outdoor Living selecting plants and flowers for the front yard so coming home each day would bring them visual joy.
“We think the front landscaping really captures the eye,” the homeowner said.
They also added a firepit in the backyard.
The couple made numerous other improvements to the home such as remodeling the laundry room, replacing a ventless fireplace in the living room with a vented gas fireplace with remote control, adding designer light fixtures and remote-controlled window coverings, as well as landscape lighting and an alarm system, among many others.
The kitchen, dining and living areas blend together, creating the perfect setting for entertaining.
“Hosting visitors is an absolute joy because everyone lingers on the bar stools while we might be preparing dinner or cleaning up. The fun continues nonstop,” the homeowner added.
The home is listed for $749,000. For more information or to make an appointment for a tour, contact Katy Houchin, the McGraw Realtor representing the property, at 918-688-6509 or email khouchin@mcgrawok.com.
