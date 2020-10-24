FRESH STYLE

Andy Zanovich of Tallgrass Homes completed the charming midtown Tulsa home at 3841 S. Rockford Ave. in 2018.

Soon after, the homeowners were in the later stages of finalizing their relocation to Tulsa and had decided they wanted to live in the Brookside area.

“We wanted to be in a vibrant area within walking distance to great restaurants and shopping. Friends who knew us and knew Tulsa well told us the Brookside area was a perfect fit for us,” said the homeowner.

The couple flagged several homes online to visit once they came to town. After only 10 minutes checking out this one they knew it was the home for them.

“We really enjoy reaping the rewards of the builder’s attention to design and detail,” she added.

After purchasing the four-bedroom, three-bath home, the couple spent a great deal of time working with Tom’s Outdoor Living selecting plants and flowers for the front yard so coming home each day would bring them visual joy.

“We think the front landscaping really captures the eye,” the homeowner said.

They also added a firepit in the backyard.