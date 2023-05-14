City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name.

This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the city of Tulsa.

Listed cents are rounded up or down to the nearest dollar amount.

23-140314 — no entity listed, 5124 S. Peoria Ave., addendum (pre-engineered joist girder), $8,971,528.

23-147272 — no entity listed, 4821 S. 72nd East Ave., addendum (remove smoke detection system), $6,407,384.

23-141740 — Broadmoor Apartments, 2101 S. Boston Ave., Unit 2, accessory structure (carport), $102,643.

23-145602 — Freeway Cafe, 4401 S. 31st St., alteration (new restaurant), $654,974.

23-141839 — Tulsa High Country, 7709 E. 42nd Place, Unit 101, alteration, $99,829.

23-144108 — Cloud-Z LLC, 3158 S. 108th East Ave., alteration, $403,455.

23-144208 — Salt Creek Growers, 2976 N. Florence Ave., alteration (expand grow facility), $259,142.

22-135527 — Tulsa County Library—Central, 400 W. Civic Center, alteration (office space), $84,421.

23-145798 — Utica Place, 2200 S. Utica Place, alteration (remodel condo), $441,695.

23-145226 — no entity listed, 3116 S. Garnett Road, fence (temporary commercial fence), $150,500.

23-137640 — Westbank Storage, 2740 E. 21st St., addition (convert former bookstore for self-storage), $1,811,893.

23-143879 — Athleta, 1932 S. Utica Square, alteration (expansion), $559,824.

23-142339 — Flying J 706, 121 N. 129th East Ave., new (EV charging stations), $260,755.

23-143876 — Bank of America Tower, 15 W. Sixth St., Unit 1100, alteration (suites 1400 and 1500), $3,615,766.

23-145308 — Utica Plaza East, 2005 E. 21st St., alteration (third-floor common corridor), $117,363.

23-143313 — Sabor Latino Restaurant, 8155 E. 21st St., Unit CC, alteration (removing door), $407,955.

22-110605 — Kum & Go #2360, 6364 E. 41st St., accessory structure (fuel canopy), $405,191.

