City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name.

This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the city of Tulsa.

Listed cents are rounded up or down to the nearest dollar amount.

23-146091 — 3 Natives, 10115 S. Sheridan Road Unit C, alteration (quick-serve restaurant), $177,567.

22-128177 — Family Dollar/Dollar Tree, 2235 E. 61st St. Unit 100, alteration (tenant fit-up), $1,853,211.

22-133911 — ImageNet Consulting Inc., 7231 E. 41st St., addition (remodel), $671,925.

23-146661 — Heatherridge Baptist Church, 6901 E. 91st St., alteration (quick-serve restaurant), $374,966.

22-136267 — Master Halco, 1460 S. Garnett Road, accessory structure, $388,962.

23-141434 — Popshelf, 11007 E. 71st St., alteration (new retail store), $979,969.

23-145445 — Bank of America Tower, 15 W. Sixth St. Suite 900, alteration (tenant improvements), $2,764,227.

23-145918 — Brdy Blu Boutique LLC, 1314 E. 15th St., alteration (walls with archways), $107,094.

23-142680 — Santa Fe Square, 521 E. Second St., alteration (commercial office space, seventh floor), $1,455,663.

23-145422 — no entity listed, 1215 E. 17th St., parking lot (improvement project), $1,752,781.

23-146027 — Octapharma Plasma Inc., 11523 E. 31st St., alteration (door), $513,409.

23-148297 — no entity listed, 1535 S. Yale Ave., addendum, $500,000.

23-146715 — Red Door Restaurant, 5982 S. Yale Ave., alteration (new restaurant and bar), $653,863.

23-146866 — T-Mobile, 8247 E. 71st St., alteration (remodel), $663,420.

23-140138 — Western Supply Multifamily Apartment Community, 424 N. Boulder Ave., new (320 market-rate apartments), $54,701,452.

23-147497 — Tulsa Promenade Twin Ice, 4143 S. Yale Ave., foundation (equipment slab at loading dock), $122,384.

23-146273 — Casa del Tequila, 6000 S. Lewis Ave., alteration (expansion of existing restaurant), $1,331,296.

22-117339 — no entity listed, 321 S. Boston Ave. Unit 100, addendum (fireproofing), $514,044.

22-131515 — Superior Organics, 519 S. Rockford Ave., alteration, $173,371.

23-141626 — ORU Biology Department, 8408 S. Delaware Ave., alteration (interior remodel), $4,764,513.

22-121381 — Gilcrease Museum, 1400 N. Gilcrease Museum Road, new, $17,602,665.

