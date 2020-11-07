Energy-saving tips for green winter

(MS) — Conserving energy is a great way to protect the planet and save money. While energy bills might be highest in summer due to air conditioning units, certain factors around a house can make winter more wasteful and costly than necessary.

Here are several ways homeowners may curtail their energy consumption and save money throughout winter.

Address any leaks or drafts. Simple inspections around windows and doors can identify any leaks. On a cold and/or windy day, place a hand near all windows and doors to feel if there are any leaks. Use caulk or another sealant to address leaks so you can keep cold air out and set your thermostat to a reasonable, eco-friendly temperature.

Inspect air vents, faucets and plumbing fixtures. Air vents, faucets and plumbing fixtures attached to exterior walls should be inspected for leaks. Look for gaps in the insulation around these areas, filling in those gaps as necessary.

Inspect heating systems at the start of each new season. According to EnergyStar.gov, heating systems account for 29 percent of the average homeowner’s energy expenditures. Inspect your heating or HVAC system before the start of winter, making sure all gas or oil connections are operating properly.

