CUSTOM CHARM

The Villas at Crestwood is a gated community with 12 home sites. Each custom home is designed and constructed by the same builder, ensuring the cohesiveness of the neighborhood as well as the build quality.

Crestwood Construction completed the two-story home at 6303 E. 119th St. in 2019. It has four bedrooms and four full baths, as well as an office and media room.

“The home is a combination of building, structural and efficiency features, along with striking, well-developed interior finishes such as marble, granite and quartz counters,” said the homeowner. “Spray foam Insulation and energy-efficient materials result in low energy bills. The LED light fixtures and lighting in the home are amazing. Each room is different, even down to the (soft-closure) cabinet pulls, which are special to each bathroom.”

The homeowner has made a few improvements to the property including adding a built-in grill, fireplace, television and speakers on the covered patio. In addition, the outdoor areas have a combination of sod and artificial turf.

“An accent wall has been installed in the entry, turning it in to a piece of art. Carolyn Finch faux painted the woodwork wall in a herringbone pattern with Italian automotive paint. There is a navy blue brick wall in the study, too,” the homeowner said.

The neighborhood homeowners association maintains all the landscaping in the community’s two parks and other communal green areas.

“Pride in ownership is evident everywhere you look,” said AJ Nowak, the Chinowth & Cohen Realtor representing the property. “This home is immaculate.

“The attention to detail, quality of workmanship and high-end finishes throughout the home make it a one-of-a-kind masterpiece. Pair that with the low maintenance, an excellent homeowners association and only one true neighbor — this home has everything one could ask for!”

The home is listed for $700,000. For more information or to make an appointment to see the property, contact Nowak at 918-370-0854 or email anowak@cctulsa.com.

6303 E. 119th St., Tulsa

PRICE: $700,000

BEDROOMS: 4

BATHS: 4 full

GARAGE: 3-car

YEAR BUILT: 2019

LOT SIZE: .16 acre

SQ. FOOTAGE: 3,650

EXTERIOR: Full brick

SCHOOLS: Bixby

EXTRAS: High ceilings; white oak hardwood floors; designer lighting; granite, marble and quartz finishes; low-E windows; linear gas fireplace; custom shutters on windows; Frigidaire appliances in kitchen and wet bars; custom cabinetry from Building Solutions Cabinets; tankless water heater; three HVAC units; Solarbord roof decking; spray foam insulation in perimeter walls; soft-close garage door operators; cellular security system; epoxy garage floor; covered patio with fireplace and built-in grill; professional landscaping

OFFERED BY: AJ Nowak • Chinowth & Cohen Realtors • 918-370-0854 OPEN HOUSE TOURS: By Appointment

