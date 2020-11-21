CUSTOM CHARM

The Villas at Crestwood is a gated community with 12 home sites. Each custom home is designed and constructed by the same builder, ensuring the cohesiveness of the neighborhood as well as the build quality.

Crestwood Construction completed the two-story home at 6303 E. 119th St. in 2019. It has four bedrooms and four full baths, as well as an office and media room.

“The home is a combination of building, structural and efficiency features, along with striking, well-developed interior finishes such as marble, granite and quartz counters,” said the homeowner. “Spray foam Insulation and energy-efficient materials result in low energy bills. The LED light fixtures and lighting in the home are amazing. Each room is different, even down to the (soft-closure) cabinet pulls, which are special to each bathroom.”

The homeowner has made a few improvements to the property including adding a built-in grill, fireplace, television and speakers on the covered patio. In addition, the outdoor areas have a combination of sod and artificial turf.

“An accent wall has been installed in the entry, turning it in to a piece of art. Carolyn Finch faux painted the woodwork wall in a herringbone pattern with Italian automotive paint. There is a navy blue brick wall in the study, too,” the homeowner said.