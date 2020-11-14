COMFORT & STYLE

Stone Creek Custom Homes completed the Turner Terrace home at 3241 S. Troost Ave. in 2019.

The 4,530-square-foot home was designed to take advantage of the private backyard and second-story sunset views.

“Lauren Holder of Roux Designs collaborated with the builder on the design process. Together, they selected finishes that blend high quality with items that are classic and on-trend but still timeless and enduring. The selections they chose allow the home to remain in style for many years to come,” said Laura Bryant, the McGraw Realtor representing the property.

The residence features four bedrooms, four full baths and a half bath, along with a game room and theater/media room.

Stone Creek Custom Homes is known for designing unique homes that embrace the Brookside lifestyle, utilizing open floor plans and intimate outdoor spaces with low-maintenance, high-efficiency sustainable materials.

“This fully landscaped transitional modern home is loaded with upscale features, including Restoration Hardware fixtures, designer lighting and hardware, and many sought-after amenities,” Bryant said.