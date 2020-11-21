AreaRealtors Moves and News

Ann Salyer Cox has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Nichols Hills office.
A full-service agent since 2017, Cox was the recipient of the Silver Award in 2018 and 2019.
She is familiar with residential, relocations and luxury listings in the Oklahoma City metro area, including Edmond, Deer Creek, Heritage Hills, Mesta Park, Nichols Hills and Oakdale.
Originally from Edmond, Oklahoma, Cox has lived in the Oklahoma City area for over 50 years. She attended the University of Oklahoma, where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in education.
After teaching for eight years, Cox managed a business, as well as owning her own business. She brings the knowledge she learned from these experiences to her real estate clients today.
When not selling real estate, Cox enjoys OU football, cooking, traveling, volunteering in her community and spending time with her fiance, Andrew Thomas, her two daughters and their French bulldog, Ollie.
Teresa Fuxa has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Nichols Hills office.
Born and raised in Shawnee, Oklahoma, Fuxa graduated high school there. She attended Tyler Junior College, where she graduated with her associate degree in liberal arts/general studies, as well as Lamar University, where she graduated with her Bachelor of Business Administration degree.
A full-service agent since 2003, Fuxa is a broker associate familiar with residential, land and farm listings in and around the Oklahoma City area, including Edmond, Luther, Mustang, Shawnee, Tecumseh, Tuttle and Yukon.
Before deciding to enter the real estate field, Fuxa held the position of national franchise sales manager of Camp Bow Wow. She has also enjoyed a 34-year career as a flight attendant for Delta Air Lines.
A world-traveler, Fuxa enjoys gardening, boating and watching sports, especially Big 12 and SEC football, and OU women’s basketball/softball.
Andrew Thomas has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Nichols Hills office. He and his fiance, Ann Salyer Cox, form The Andrew Thomas Realty Team.
Experienced in all areas of real estate, from luxury estates to first-time homebuyers and downsizing seniors, Thomas is familiar with residential listings in the Oklahoma City area, including Nichols Hills, Heritage Hills, The Village, Arcadia, Edmond and Yukon.
Thomas previously owned three retail businesses and worked for large international companies, such as Dell & Garmin.
A full-service agent since 2013, Thomas began working as a buyer’s agent for a successful luxury homes agent, where he learned communication and customer service skills, which he brings to his clients today.
When not selling real estate, Thomas helps support the Edmond and Oklahoma City animal shelters. He enjoys going to estate sales, traveling, listening to live music, and spending time with his family and Ollie, their French bulldog.
