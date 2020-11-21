AreaRealtors Moves and News

Ann Salyer Cox has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Nichols Hills office.

A full-service agent since 2017, Cox was the recipient of the Silver Award in 2018 and 2019.

She is familiar with residential, relocations and luxury listings in the Oklahoma City metro area, including Edmond, Deer Creek, Heritage Hills, Mesta Park, Nichols Hills and Oakdale.

Originally from Edmond, Oklahoma, Cox has lived in the Oklahoma City area for over 50 years. She attended the University of Oklahoma, where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in education.

After teaching for eight years, Cox managed a business, as well as owning her own business. She brings the knowledge she learned from these experiences to her real estate clients today.

When not selling real estate, Cox enjoys OU football, cooking, traveling, volunteering in her community and spending time with her fiance, Andrew Thomas, her two daughters and their French bulldog, Ollie.

