AreaRealtors Moves and News

Each year, from Nov. 2 through Dec. 10, Chinowth & Cohen Realtors sponsors a companywide toy drive for the Salvation Army, helping to make Christmas brighter for families in need.

In a typical year, The Salvation Army puts clothes and toys under the trees for 1 million children, who might otherwise go without Christmas gifts.

This year, due to economic pressures from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is expected that an additional 1.6 million people will seek help from The Salvation Army.

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors will be dropping off six barrels of toys and clothing collected at Chinowth & Cohen’s Sand Springs, Bixby, South, Midtown, Owasso and Broken Arrow offices to the Salvation Army Warehouse at 924 S. Hudson Ave. at 1 p.m. on on Dec. 10.

Chinowth”s Salvation Army Toy Drive was headed up by Becky Moore, managing broker, and Susie Genet, sales sssociate of Chinowth & Cohen’s South Tulsa office.

A Toy Drive Kick-Off party was held on Oct. 30 at the South Tulsa location, which had already filled up its barrel.

