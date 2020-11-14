AreaRealtors Moves and News

McCown has lived in the Quail Creek neighborhood in Oklahoma City for 45 years. She entered the real estate field in 1976 and is familiar with residential listings in the Oklahoma City metro area. With family having lived in Tulsa, she is familiar with the Tulsa listings.

Previously, McCown worked as manager in the Tupperware Corp. Leading a team of saleswomen taught McCown the importance of teamwork and communication, valuable tools she utilizes in her real estate business. A consistent Multi-Million Dollar Producer award winner and recognized as the Oklahoma City Metro Association of Realtors’ Most Cooperative Realtor in 2015, McCown attributes her success to her hands-on style of personalized service.

Actively involved in her church, McCown is involved in Women’s Prison Ministry. She is a member of the prayer team and on the committee for Deaconess Pregnancy & Adoption Services.

Ashlynn Thurber has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Bixby office.

Thurber grew up in Sand Springs. After graduating from Charles Page High School, she went on to further her education at Tulsa Community College.