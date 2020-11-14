AreaRealtors Moves and News

Kathy Beller has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ south Tulsa office.
Beller grew up in Tulsa, where she graduated from East Central High School. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in microbiology from the University of Oklahoma; her Bachelor of Science degree in medical technology from Old Dominion University; and her doctorate from the University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry.
With a 25-year career in healthcare and dentistry, Beller brings the ability to listen to each individual’s needs to provide service designed specifically for them to her real estate clients. As a longtime resident of Oklahoma, she is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa and the surrounding communities of Bixby, Coweta, Jenks and Broken Arrow, where she lives.
Beller volunteers at the Oklahoma Mission of Mercy and is actively involved with Eastern Oklahoma Donated Dental Services. In her free time, she enjoys reading, hiking, traveling, and baking and cooking.
Melinda Cox has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Sand Springs office.
Cox grew up in and graduated from high school in Sand Springs.
Since 2008, Cox has worked in the customer service industry in various positions, most recently as a consumer collections specialist.
She is passionate about making sure her clients are well taken care of — from listing to closing. She is an excellent multitasker and possesses thorough communication skills, both valuable in a successful real estate transaction.
“It is very important to me that I give my clients a positive experience while selling or buying a home,” Cox says. “I want to leave a long-lasting impression.”
A full-service agent, Cox is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa, Sand Springs and Sapulpa, where she currently lives.
Melinda enjoys spending her free time with her two children and husband at home watching movies, cooking with her daughter and watching sports.
Amy Denner has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Nichols Hills office.
Denner is native to the Oklahoma City area. She graduated high school from Putman City Original and then went on to obtain her Bachelor of Science degree in administration and management with an emphasis on recreation from Oklahoma State University.
Denner has worked for the Boy Scouts of America in Islamorada, Florida; Sanborn Western Camps in Florissant, Colorado; The Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyoming; Oklahoma City Marriott; Edmond YMCA; and The Athletic Club.
A real estate professional since 1989, Denner was co-owner of a local real estate company for several years and then became a broker associate in 1998. She has specialized in the northwest Oklahoma City and Edmond markets for over 31 years.
Denner has received many awards and recognitions, including Top Producer, President’s Circle, Gold and Silver Circle (annually), Summit Society and Chairman’s Club.
Jason Holt has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ midtown Tulsa office.
Holt is a lifelong Oklahoman with a background in banking and law enforcement. He has an MBA from Northeastern State University.
He left the banking world as an assistant vice president of lending to take a career with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Holt has been with the Highway Patrol for nearly 20 years and continues to lead the patrol in a variety of management roles.
He also owns Holt Ventures, providing polygraph exams and lie detection services for private and institutional clients.
Holt brings his background in lending, a strong set of core values grounded in integrity and truth, and his business experience, which transfer to real estate.
Holt is passionate about helping law enforcement and first responders navigate through the real estate process. He is familiar with residential and land listings in Tulsa, Bixby, Broken Arrow, Jenks, as well as Muskogee, McIntosh and Wagoner counties.
Cathy McCown has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Edmond office.
McCown has lived in the Quail Creek neighborhood in Oklahoma City for 45 years. She entered the real estate field in 1976 and is familiar with residential listings in the Oklahoma City metro area. With family having lived in Tulsa, she is familiar with the Tulsa listings.
Previously, McCown worked as manager in the Tupperware Corp. Leading a team of saleswomen taught McCown the importance of teamwork and communication, valuable tools she utilizes in her real estate business. A consistent Multi-Million Dollar Producer award winner and recognized as the Oklahoma City Metro Association of Realtors’ Most Cooperative Realtor in 2015, McCown attributes her success to her hands-on style of personalized service.
Actively involved in her church, McCown is involved in Women’s Prison Ministry. She is a member of the prayer team and on the committee for Deaconess Pregnancy & Adoption Services.
Ashlynn Thurber has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Bixby office.
Thurber grew up in Sand Springs. After graduating from Charles Page High School, she went on to further her education at Tulsa Community College.
Thurber started out in the building industry in 2013, working for a representation firm for commercial building, soon moving into the position of director of design on the residential side. This led her to open her own home remodel/interior design firm, Ashlynn Thurber Design. This background in sales with real estate, new construction, remodeling and design led her to the decision to enter the real estate field.
Thurber is a full-service agent familiar with residential and new construction listings in the Tulsa metro area, including Broken Arrow, Glenpool, Jenks, Mannford, Owasso and Sand Springs, where she currently lives.
When not selling real estate, Thurber enjoys working as youth pastor in her church, and spending time with her family and friends.
