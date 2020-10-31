AreaRealtors Moves and News

Kasye Adams has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ south Tulsa office.

Born in Tulsa, Adams graduated from Memorial High School. She received her Associate of Arts degree from Brookhaven College in Dallas before attending Columbia College in Chicago, where she received her bachelor’s degree in fashion business.

Adams has worked in the real estate industry for the past three years in various positions including personal assistant for a property manager and as an assistant for a commercial real estate company. Currently, she works as a home stager assistant for the top staging company, as well as a business owner of a home repair and renovation company.

Along with her experience in customer service and communication skills, she contributes her knowledge in home renovation and experience in staging homes to best prepare clients for listing presentations.

Adams is a full-time agent, familiar with residential listings in all of Tulsa and the many surrounding communities.

Ross Moore has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Coweta office.