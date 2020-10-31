AreaRealtors Moves and News

Kasye Adams has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ south Tulsa office.
Born in Tulsa, Adams graduated from Memorial High School. She received her Associate of Arts degree from Brookhaven College in Dallas before attending Columbia College in Chicago, where she received her bachelor’s degree in fashion business.
Adams has worked in the real estate industry for the past three years in various positions including personal assistant for a property manager and as an assistant for a commercial real estate company. Currently, she works as a home stager assistant for the top staging company, as well as a business owner of a home repair and renovation company.
Along with her experience in customer service and communication skills, she contributes her knowledge in home renovation and experience in staging homes to best prepare clients for listing presentations.
Adams is a full-time agent, familiar with residential listings in all of Tulsa and the many surrounding communities.
Ross Moore has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Coweta office.
Moore was born and raised in Broken Arrow, and graduated from high school there. He is currently completing his bachelor’s degree in general studies with an emphasis in business at Tulsa Community College and Northeastern State University.
Previously, Moore worked as a sales associate at Lowes in Broken Arrow. He also worked for a residential construction company, an experience that led to his decision to enter the real estate field in 2017. He brings his experience in selling both new construction and existing homes to his real estate business today.
Moore is familiar with residential and new construction listings in Tulsa, Bixby, Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Sapulpa and Coweta, where he lives.
When not selling real estate, Moore enjoys watching soccer, as well as high school and college football.
Trey Watts has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Nichols Hills office.
A native Oklahoman, Watts grew up in Del City, where he graduated from high school. He currently lives in Oklahoma City. Watts graduated from the University of Phoenix with a bachelor’s degree in business management.
Watts served four years in the United States Marine Corps. His previous careers include working in sales and as account manager for Sunwest Motors for 15 years, managing over 300 accounts; and regional manager for three locations of Revel 8 Salon for four years.
He brings his clients a thorough understanding of customer service and communication, which he learned from these experiences.
A full-service agent since 2018, Watts is familiar with residential listings in the Oklahoma City metro area.
Active in his community, Watts volunteers for The Bella foundation, DeadCenter Film Festival, AIDS Walk OKC and The OKC Festival of the Arts.
This column is prepared by Tulsa World Media Company’s Advertising Department. You may send an announcement (up to 150 words) to stefanie.forney@tulsaworld.com.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.