AreaRealtors Moves and News

George is an ordained elder and is involved in community ministries of various types. He enjoys fly fishing at their cabin in Kit Carson National Forest, near Taos, New Mexico.

The Carltons have been full-time, full-service agents for 21 years. They have sold residential listings in the Oklahoma City metro area, including Guthrie, Yukon, northern Oklahoma City and Edmond, where they live. Working as the Carlton Team allows them flexibility in accommodating the schedules of their buyers and sellers.

Jenni Holder has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Owasso office.

Holder has lived in Tulsa most of her life and currently lives in midtown. After graduating from Union High School, she received her Bachelor of Arts degree in liberal education from Langston University; her Master of Education degree in administration from the Grand Canyon University; her certification in special education; her certification in autism; her certification in secondary administration; and completed her study of esthetics at Clary Sage Beauty College.

Before making entering the real estate field, Holder taught multiple subjects across every grade level for nine years, including special education, students with autism, and she held the position of assistant principal. She also worked as a small business owner for five years.