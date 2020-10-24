AreaRealtors Moves and News

Phyllis and George Carlton have joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Edmond office.
Phyllis Carlton was born in Lubbock, Texas, and graduated from Levelland High School before attending Texas Tech University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She received her Master of Education degree from Stephen F. Austin University.
After teaching elementary school in Garland, Texas, and Edmond, Oklahoma, for 20 years, Phyllis entered the real estate field.
She volunteers for Boys Ranch Town and heads up a group of private donors who support needy people in special circumstances. Phyllis is a member of several Bridge clubs in Edmond, and she and her husband are active leaders in their church.
George grew up in Texas and graduated from New Deal High School in New Deal, Texas. He received his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Texas Tech University and his Master of Liberal Arts degree from Southern Methodist University, Dallas.
Before he and his wife established their real estate business, he worked in several positions including department manager for Ford Motor Company Assembly Plant in Dallas, vice president for Southwestern State Bankcard Association in Dallas, president of United Bankcard in Oklahoma City, and he worked as a bank consultant.
George is an ordained elder and is involved in community ministries of various types. He enjoys fly fishing at their cabin in Kit Carson National Forest, near Taos, New Mexico.
The Carltons have been full-time, full-service agents for 21 years. They have sold residential listings in the Oklahoma City metro area, including Guthrie, Yukon, northern Oklahoma City and Edmond, where they live. Working as the Carlton Team allows them flexibility in accommodating the schedules of their buyers and sellers.
Jenni Holder has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Owasso office.
Holder has lived in Tulsa most of her life and currently lives in midtown. After graduating from Union High School, she received her Bachelor of Arts degree in liberal education from Langston University; her Master of Education degree in administration from the Grand Canyon University; her certification in special education; her certification in autism; her certification in secondary administration; and completed her study of esthetics at Clary Sage Beauty College.
Before making entering the real estate field, Holder taught multiple subjects across every grade level for nine years, including special education, students with autism, and she held the position of assistant principal. She also worked as a small business owner for five years.
A full-service agent, Holder is familiar with residential listings in the Tulsa metro area.
Jena Hunter has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Nichols Hills office.
Hunter grew up in Guymon, Oklahoma. She received her Associate of Applied Science degree in technology from Oklahoma State University in Oklahoma City.
A full-service agent since 2015, she is familiar with residential listings in the Oklahoma City metro area, including Blanchard, Edmond, Midwest City, Moore, Mustang, Piedmont and Yukon, where she lives.
Before entering the real estate field, Hunter worked as the director of operations for Amazing Tans in Texas for two years. She also owned an in-home daycare business from 2013-2017. She brings leadership, computer, time management and communication skills learned from her previous careers to her real estate clients today.
Hunter is a member of the Junior League of Oklahoma City, an OSU Alumni member and is actively involved in Oklahoma City community events.
Jana Lowry has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Oklahoma City Office.
Lowry relocated from St. Charles, Illinois, where she was born, to Yukon, Oklahoma, when she was four years old. After graduating from Yukon High School, she attended the University of Oklahoma, where she graduated with her bachelor’s degree in nutritional sciences.
Previously, Lowry held various positions in restaurant management, dietetics, foodservice equipment sales and medical supply sales. From these experiences, she developed superior customer service and negotiation skills, exceptional knowledge of working with a sense of urgency, as well as understanding business and market analysis.
A full-time, full-service agent since 2019, Lowry is familiar with the Oklahoma City metro area. In her first year of selling real estate, she sold over $4 million while working part time; 40 percent of those sales she negotiated both sides with 100 percent client satisfaction.
When not selling real estate, Lowry enjoys cycling, hiking, running, swimming, lifting weights, reading, volunteering at her church and spending time with her grown children.
Odetta Nicholson has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Oklahoma City Nichols Hills office.
Nicholson is a native Oklahoman. Before entering the real estate field, Nicholson worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in a management position for 13 years.
She has been a full-time, full-service agent for over 30 years, specializing in all areas of real estate from first-time homebuyers to empty nesters. She currently lives in Oklahoma City and is familiar with listings in the entire OKC metro area, including Edmond, Moore, Mustang, Norman and Yukon.
A member of the Realtor Hall of Fame, Top 10% of Realtors and a recipient of the Cooperative Spirit Award many times, Nicholson attributes her success to her integrity, acute negotiation skills and understanding of the real estate business.
Nicholson is active in St. Luke’s United Methodist Church of Oklahoma City and in her leisure time enjoys gardening, bike riding, travel and spending quality time with her family and friends.
Christin Scheel has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Nichols Hills office.
Originally from Texas, Scheel grew up in Yukon, Oklahoma, and attended the University of Oklahoma and Art Institute of Dallas, where she graduated with a degree in visual communications.
Before entering the real estate field, Scheel held various positions including creative director of St. Louis Magazine, advertising account management, artist acquisitions and most recently as a project manager for a real estate investment company. Her duties included design consultation, construction management and staging services. This experience led her to the decision to enter the real estate field.
A full-time, full-service agent, Scheel is familiar with the Oklahoma City metro and surrounding areas. Honesty and integrity are of upmost importance to Scheel. She prides herself on the relationships she develops and her ability to gain trust through hard work, loyalty and perseverance.
