AreaRealtors Moves and News

Ashley Elkhill has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Owasso office.
Originally from Sebring, Florida, Elkhill moved to Oklahoma in 2006 and graduated from Broken Arrow High School. She received her Marketing Associates Degree and her Marketing and Applied Science Degree from Tulsa Community College, and is currently working towards her bachelor’s degree from OSU Tulsa.
A full-service agent, she is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa, Broken Arrow and Owasso, where she currently lives.
Before entering the real estate field, Elkhill worked as a lifeguard at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon. She also worked as a server/bartender at Chili’s Bar and Grill for five years and at Compadres Mexican Grill for seven years. Currently, she is the assistant manager and bartender at Midleton’s Bar & Grill.
Her many years working in the restaurant industry taught her valuable customer service and communication skills, which she brings to her real estate business today.
Heather and Cyrus Idell have joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Nichols Hills office. They are familiar with residential listings in the Oklahoma City metro area, including Edmond, Mustang and Yukon.
Heather grew up in Mustang, Oklahoma. She graduated from Oklahoma State University with her Bachelor of Science degree in interior merchandising and her Master of Science degree in interior design.
Before entering the real estate field, Heather held the positions of visual merchandiser for all U.S. Fossil stores, and event planner and venue manager for the OKC Farmers Market.
She brings her eye for design to help buyers envision the possibilities in their new home choice and sellers to prepare their home for listing.
Cyrus grew up and graduated high school in Ardmore, Oklahoma. Prior to joining real estate, he managed the Oklahoma branch of a nationwide distributor of agricultural products, overseeing sales and distributions.
The strengths he gained from this experience enable him to ensure a smooth transaction process.
The Idells earned the Platinum Award and were recognized as the Fourth Top Producing team in 2019. Full-service Realtors, this husband/wife team specializes in first-time homebuyers.
When not selling real estate, Cyrus enjoys playing the guitar, reading, running and travelling with Heather in their RV.
This column is prepared by Tulsa World Media Company’s Advertising Department. You may send an announcement (up to 150 words) to stefanie.forney@tulsaworld.com.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.