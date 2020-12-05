AreaRealtors Moves and News

Ashley Elkhill has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Owasso office.

Originally from Sebring, Florida, Elkhill moved to Oklahoma in 2006 and graduated from Broken Arrow High School. She received her Marketing Associates Degree and her Marketing and Applied Science Degree from Tulsa Community College, and is currently working towards her bachelor’s degree from OSU Tulsa.

A full-service agent, she is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa, Broken Arrow and Owasso, where she currently lives.

Before entering the real estate field, Elkhill worked as a lifeguard at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon. She also worked as a server/bartender at Chili’s Bar and Grill for five years and at Compadres Mexican Grill for seven years. Currently, she is the assistant manager and bartender at Midleton’s Bar & Grill.

Her many years working in the restaurant industry taught her valuable customer service and communication skills, which she brings to her real estate business today.

Heather and Cyrus Idell have joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Nichols Hills office. They are familiar with residential listings in the Oklahoma City metro area, including Edmond, Mustang and Yukon.