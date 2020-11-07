AreaRealtors Moves and News

Carrie Anderson has joined McGraw Realtors’ Rockford office.
Anderson was born and raised in Tulsa. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism from the University of Oklahoma and has worked in broadcasting, advertising and luxury retail sales. After college she spent several years in Austin, Texas, but moved back to Tulsa in 2013.
In her spare time, Anderson enjoys running, going to the park with her daughter, swimming, riding bikes and painting.
When asked why she joined McGraw, Anderson said, “Growing up in Tulsa I’ve always known about McGraw’s reputation for being trustworthy and hardworking.”
Zoe Book has joined McGraw Realtors’ Owasso office.
Born and raised in Claremore, Book graduated from Claremore High School. She obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration in international Business with a minor in marketing from Oklahoma State University. She has been a teacher with Tulsa Public Schools for several years and joined McGraw in October 2020.
Book loves spending her free time with her family and is a foster parent with Circle of Care. She is also an animal lover and supports animal adoption events in the local area.
When asked why she chose McGraw, Book said, “I chose McGraw because of the family atmosphere and the great support the company offers.”
Darryl Caldwell has joined McGraw Realtors’ South Memorial office.
Caldwell was born and raised in Southeast Arkansas and graduated from Woodlawn High School. He went on to earn an associate degree in avionics from Spartan School of Aeronautics, a bachelor’s degree in aviation management from Oklahoma State University and an MBA in finance from Oklahoma City University.
A Tulsa resident for more than 36 years, Caldwell has spent most of his career in aviation before joining McGraw Realtors in October 2020.
In his spare time he enjoys hiking, scuba diving, golf, fishing and sports.
Hayden Heinecke has joined McGraw Realtors’ Rockford office.
Heinecke was born in Oklahoma City and grew up in Tulsa. She attended Vanderbilt University and obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in human and organizational development. She has worked in energy trading and with Haven Designs. She joined McGraw Realtors in September 2020.
In her free time, Heinecke loves the outdoors, spending time cycling and running. She is also a painter and enjoys floral design. She volunteers with senior adults and works as an aide in underprivileged school classrooms.
Peta-Gaye Mascoll has joined McGraw Realtors’ Owasso office.
Born and raised in Jamaica, Mascoll graduated from the University of Technology, Jamaica, with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a major in administrative management and minor in marketing.
She has worked in the manufacturing industry for the past 16 years and lived in the Tulsa metropolitan area since 2017.
In her spare time, Mascoll volunteers with the Fitting Back In, Edurec Youth & Family Fun Center and the 36th Street Event Center.
Jeffrey Saw has joined McGraw Realtors’ South Memorial office.
Saw earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and a master’s degree in telecommunication networking from the University of Oklahoma. He has worked in the information technology sector as a database administrator during his 18-year career. Previously, he was in customer service for small and large technology companies.
Saw has lived in Tulsa for the past 17 years. He owns rental properties and has done several property flips in the Tulsa area. Along with his personal investment knowledge and experience, Saw specializes in helping local and out-of-town investors purchase properties for investment purposes. He is multilingual, speaking English, Mandarin, Cantonese and Malay.
This column is prepared by Tulsa World Media Company’s Advertising Department. You may send an announcement (up to 150 words) to stefanie.forney@tulsaworld.com.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.