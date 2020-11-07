AreaRealtors Moves and News

Carrie Anderson has joined McGraw Realtors’ Rockford office.

Anderson was born and raised in Tulsa. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism from the University of Oklahoma and has worked in broadcasting, advertising and luxury retail sales. After college she spent several years in Austin, Texas, but moved back to Tulsa in 2013.

In her spare time, Anderson enjoys running, going to the park with her daughter, swimming, riding bikes and painting.

When asked why she joined McGraw, Anderson said, “Growing up in Tulsa I’ve always known about McGraw’s reputation for being trustworthy and hardworking.”

Zoe Book has joined McGraw Realtors’ Owasso office.

Born and raised in Claremore, Book graduated from Claremore High School. She obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration in international Business with a minor in marketing from Oklahoma State University. She has been a teacher with Tulsa Public Schools for several years and joined McGraw in October 2020.

Book loves spending her free time with her family and is a foster parent with Circle of Care. She is also an animal lover and supports animal adoption events in the local area.